Cycling competition on independence day

LAHORE, Aug 8 (APP): Punjab Cycling Association in colloboration

with Sports Board Punjab will hold a number of cycling events to mark

the independence day celebrations in a befitting manner.

“We will organizing as many as four cycling events, three for men

and one for women to help promote cycling”, said Waqar Ali, Secretqary,

PCA while talking to APP here on Tuesday.

Lahore to Khana and back to Lahore cycle race on August 13 will

mark the opening of these events, he said.

Women team sprint, elimination race for men and men’s kirien

race will held on August 13 at the cycling velodrome. “The closing

ceremony of all the four events will be held after the completion

of the events at the velodrome”, he added.

He said President, PCA, Kamran Amin will flag off the riders

of the race at the Punjab stadium which is also the finish point

of the event.

Syed Nazaqat Ali Shah a former international cyclist and Coach

has been nominated as Chief Judge and Qaisar Saddique Bhatti will

act as the organizing Secretary of the Race.

Muhammad Akram Dar a former international cyclist will be Chief

Coordinator and Talha Babar will officiate as Director of the events.