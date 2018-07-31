Cyber Security Wing at NACTA being strengthened to monitor misuse of cyberspaces

ISLAMABAD, Jul 31 (APP):Cyber Crimes Wing at Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and

Cyber Security Wing at National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) planned to

be strengthened and their capacity be enhanced to curb such crimes.

This has been envisaged in National Internal Security Policy

(NISP-2018-23) and basic objective behind this initiative in collaboration

with Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is to monitor

misuse of cyberspaces.

Modern technology will be leveraged to improve processes,

enhance efficiency and effectiveness, increase transparency and

institutionalize new ways of delivering public services.

The policy document on Tuesday revealed that already, the

Integrated Border Management System, Safe City project and biometric

SIM registration system are successful examples of using Information

Technology to achieve these objectives.

New initiatives will also be launched along the lines including

a number of new information systems will be developed and deployed.

National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA)

would be empowered to take a lead on development/implementation of

these systems.

These include: Information Systems proposed under

criminal justice system reforms (already mentioned in preceding

section), Pakistan Visa processing system designed to streamline visa

applications, National centralized vehicle database and National

Criminal Database and Fingerprint Identification System.

It is also envisaged in the Policy that a National Cyber

Security Strategy shall be developed to secure services and

infrastructure from cyber-attacks.

Public campaigns will also be launched to promote awareness

about cyber security threats.

It is mentioned here that militant organizations use

cyberspaces for propagating their messages, recruitment and

generating funding. Many individuals and organizations also

launch attacks on critical infrastructure that is supported by

IT such as financial, communication or energy sectors etc.