Cyber Security Wing at NACTA being strengthened to monitor misuse of cyberspaces

ISLAMABAD, Jul 31 (APP):Cyber Crimes Wing at Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and
Cyber Security Wing at National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) planned to
be strengthened and their capacity be enhanced to curb such crimes.
This has been envisaged in National Internal Security Policy
(NISP-2018-23) and basic objective behind this initiative in collaboration
with Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is to monitor
misuse of cyberspaces.
Modern technology will be leveraged to improve processes,
enhance efficiency and effectiveness, increase transparency and
institutionalize new ways of delivering public services.
The policy document on Tuesday revealed that already, the
Integrated Border Management System, Safe City project and biometric
SIM registration system are successful examples of using Information
Technology to achieve these objectives.
New initiatives will also be launched along the lines including
a number of new information systems will be developed and deployed.
National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA)
would be empowered to take a lead on development/implementation of
these systems.
These include: Information Systems proposed under
criminal justice system reforms (already mentioned in preceding
section), Pakistan Visa processing system designed to streamline visa
applications, National centralized vehicle database and National
Criminal Database and Fingerprint Identification System.
It is also envisaged in the Policy that a National Cyber
Security Strategy shall be developed to secure services and
infrastructure from cyber-attacks.
Public campaigns will also be launched to promote awareness
about cyber security threats.
It is mentioned here that militant organizations use
cyberspaces for propagating their messages, recruitment and
generating funding. Many individuals and organizations also
launch attacks on critical infrastructure that is supported by
IT such as financial, communication or energy sectors etc.