CWAs asked to launch relief operation for Pakistani expats facilitation

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Monday directed the Community Welfare Attaches (CWAs) to launch relief operations in their respective countries to facilitate the Pakistanis, stranded abroad due to the coronavirus crisis.

“All the CWAs should launch the relief operations on the pattern of the United Arab Emirates to help out those Pakistanis, who are stuck in their respective countries due to various reasons,” the special assistant said in a meeting with the CWAs through the video link.

Zulfikar Bukhari directed the CWAs to reach out every Pakistani in their respective areas for provision of food and other essential items like masks and sanitizers in the testing time.

The CWAs were also assigned the task to gather data of those Pakistanis who were stuck in foreign countries due to expiry of visas, suspension of international flights or other issues, said a press release issued here.

Zulfikar Bukhari appreciated the efforts of Pakistani Consulate General of Dubai for distributing two-month ration among 2,900 Pakistanis during a one-week time.

According to the OP&HRD ministry official website, there are some 19 CWAs who have been working across the globe to facilitate the Pakistani expats.