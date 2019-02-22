Current Account position shows decisive measures rescue economy: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, Feb 22 (APP):Finance Minister, Asad Umar said Friday that decisive actions by the government to rescue economy was showing visible positive results as indicated by the Current Account Balance position of the country.

“Decisive actions taken by the government to rescue an economy inherited on the verge of default are showing visible positive results,” the minister said in a Tweet Friday.

He said that the Current Account Deficit (CAD) for January has gone down 54% compared to the same month of last year, whereas the CAD for July to January declined $1.7billion $ compared to same period last year.

It is pertinent to mention here that the CAD narrowed by 16.79 percent during the first seven months of the current fiscal year compared to the corresponding period of last year, according to the latest data of State Bank of Pakistan (PBS).