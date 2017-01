KARACHI, Jan 20 (APP): Following are the selling/buying rates

of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan

(NBP), here on Friday.

U.S.A 105.65/

103.14

S.ARABIA 28.03/

26.37

U.K 130.62/

127.52

JAPAN 0.9214/

0.8991

EURO 112.87/

110.19

U.A.E 28.76/

26.36