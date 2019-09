ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (APP):In occupied Kashmir, curfew and restrictions, imposed since August 5, have been further intensified to prevent Muharram processions across the territory.

The commercial hub of Lal Chowk and adjoining areas were completely sealed by the police and Central Reserve Police Force with concertina wires at all entry points and two major arterial stretches, MA Road and Residency Road, to disallow public movement, Kashmir Media Service reported.