Curfew, restrictions continue for 22nd day in IOK

SLAMABAD, Aug 26 (APP):The Indian authorities continue to impose curfew and other restrictions across the Kashmir valley and several districts in Jammu region on the 22ndconsecutive day, today, in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Due to severe blockade, people are facing acute shortage of life-saving medicines, milk, essential commodities including baby food as the valley represents a humanitarian crisis. Hundreds of thousands of people are besieged and Jammu and Kashmir has become a big jail for its inhabitants, reported by Kashmir Media Service.