Curfew, curbs frustrating local, int’l journalists in IOK

ISLAMABAD, Sep 10 (APP):The unprecedented curfew and communication blackout in Indian Occupied Kashmir, which entered 37th day, on Tuesday (today), is frustrating local as well as international journalists in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Journalists representing local and international media are dependent on the so-called Indian government’s media facilitation center in Srinagar, which has an internet, but no WI-Fi access.

Talking to media, Ishfaq Tantry, General Secretary of Kashmir Press Club narrated difficulties to report stories from Kashmir under the present circumstances. “The communications blockade has indeed adversely affected the ground reporting. In the absence of internet and telephones, including the mobile phones, journalists are finding it difficult to verify and cross-check information,” he said.

Further, reporters are unable to get playbacks to check their edited stories or even to receive phone calls from their offices for fact checking. “It appears that the information blockade was meant to prevent stories from Kashmir going out,” he said.