Curfew, communication blackout in IOK enter 2nd month

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (APP):Life remains crippled with humanitarian crisis aggravating with each passing day as the strict curfew and communication lockdown imposed by the Indian authorities entered second month on Thursday in the Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the occupation authorities continue to clamp curfew and snap communication services including internet, mobile, landline telephones and TV channels in the Kashmir valley and five districts of Jammu since August 5 when Indian government announced repeal of special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.