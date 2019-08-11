Curfew, communication blackout continue on 7th day in IOK

ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP):The communication blackout continues on the 7th consecutive day, Sunday , as internet and telephone links are snapped and media is gagged since August 5.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Indian government had snapped television, telephone and internet links to prevent demonstrations against its decision of revoking Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

India had revoked Article 370 on Monday (August 5). Before that, the occupation authorities had clamped an unprecedented communications blackout on the territory and arrested many political leaders.