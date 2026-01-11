Watercolour art exhibition by renowned artist Hamir Soomro at ACP

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Jan 11 (APP):Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a watercolour-based art exhibition by renowned artist Hamir Soomro titled “Celebrating the Heritage of Karachi Volume 3” at the Ahmed Pervez Art Gallery on Sunday.

The exhibition was inaugurated by President of the Arts Council, Muhammad Ahmed Shah, along with renowned artist Hamir Soomro. The exhibition was attended by Consul General of Japan HATTORI Masaru, Consul General of Italy Fabrizio Bielli, Director General MOFA Irfan Somroo, Chairman Fine Arts Committee Farrukh Tanveer Shahab, along with a large number of personalities associated with the field of fine arts. A total of 71 outstanding watercolour artworks became the center of attention for visitors. Through his artworks, Hamir Soomro has captured Karachi’s heritage buildings, including Flagstaff House, St. Patrick’s Church, Khaliq Dina Hall, Denso Hall, and several other historic structures.

On this occasion, President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmed Shah expressed his views and said that Hamir Soomro is an outstanding artist who has depicted Karachi’s heritage buildings, and his specialty is that he does not sell his artworks.

Artist Hamir Soomro said that that Karachi’s historic buildings are gradually disappearing, which is why he decided to paint them on his canvas. He said that people do not realize the beauty of these buildings due to a lack of awareness. He further said that we have ample resources, Karachi is a very beautiful city, and with strong ownership, this city can become even more beautiful.