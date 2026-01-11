Veteran Journalist Anwar Pirzado remembered on 18th death anniversary

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Jan 11 (APP):Speakers at a reference ceremony described late Anwar Pirzado as a fearless critic and a passionate lover of Sindh, the Indus Delta, and the ancient civilization of Mohenjo-daro.

The reference was organized to pay homage to the veteran journalist, writer, poet, and researcher on his 18th death anniversary. The event was jointly arranged by the Progressive Writers Association Karachi and the Karachi Press Club, and was held at the Press Club’s auditorium.

Prominent speakers including Iqbal Tareen, Nazir Mehmood, Professor Tauseef Ahmed Khan, Professor Riaz Shaikh, Sohail Sangi, Riaz Shahid Dayo ,Zarar Pirzado, Ammar Pirzado, and writer Mohammad Ali Pathan addressed the gathering and paid rich tributes to the late Pirzado. They highlighted his contributions as a left-wing political activist, journalist, poet, and intellectual.

The speakers noted that Anwar Pirzado had deep love and affection for Sindh, its people, and its thousands-of-years-old civilization. They said he was a profound thinker who understood the philosophy of great Sufi poet Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai.

Former political leader Iqbal Tareen said Anwar Pirzado was a true son of the soil who consistently reflected his love for Sindh through his journalism and poetry.

Professor Nazir Mehmood recalled that due to family ties with left-wing politics, he had known Anwar Pirzado since childhood. He expressed pride in having remained associated with such a towering intellectual and said he had learned greatly from Pirzado’s knowledge and experience.

Professor Tauseef Ahmed Khan described Anwar Pirzado as a multifaceted personality who worked as a political activist, poet, writer, and journalist. He said Pirzado contributed to both English and Sindhi media and always wrote for the uplift of the people of Sindh, openly opposing the oppressive policies of the dictatorial regimes.

Writer Mohammad Ali Pathan said Sindh, the Indus River, and Mohenjo-daro were the three central themes that defined Anwar Pirzado’s life and work.

Zarar Pirzado and Ammar Prizado, sons of the late Anwar Pirzado also shared memories with their father. They said the writings of late Anwar Pirzado have been published by after his death. They informed that Anwar Pirzado Melo is being organized annually at their native village Bhalreji to pay homage to him.

Senior journalists and writers including Sohail Sangi, Younis Mahar, Farooq Sami ,Javed Mahr, Gul Mohammad Mangi, Abdullah Sarohi, Zulfiqar Halepoto , Syed Karam Ali Shah Karam, and Liaquat Abbasi also spoke on the occasion and shared their memories with the late intellectual.