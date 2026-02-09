Stage Play Maulana Jalaluddin Rumi presented at NAPA

KARACHI, Feb 09 (APP): The National Academy of Performing Arts-NAPA presented a play, Rumi: Unveiling of the Sun, written by Amrit Kent in its Zia Mohiuddin Theatre.

The play, which depicted the conflict between two great Sufi saints, Maulana Jalaluddin Rumi and Hazrat Shamsuddin Tabrizi, and its impact on Maulana Rumi’s life, philosophy and poetry, was a unique performance in its own right. Under the direction of Shah Nawaz Bhatti, the actors beautifully portrayed a very delicate theme.

The tempo of the play perfectly captured the conflict between these two great figures. Maulana Rumi’s Masnavi is a scholarly work that outlines the journey of the Sufi within him.

This is the first stage play written on the life of Maulana Rumi. Among the actors, Mujtaba Zaidi, Sarfaraz Ali, and Zubair Baloch won the hearts of the audience with their talents.