Renowned Poet Gohar Azmi’s poetry collection “Aaina-e-Tamsaal launched at ACP

KARACHI, Dec 20 (APP):Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi organized the book launch ceremony of renowned poet, writer, and intellectual Gohar Azmi’s poetry collection titled “Aaina-e-Tamsaal” at Haseena Moin Hall.

The ceremony was presided over by eminent educationist Dr Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui, while Dr Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi attended as the chief guest. Noted literary figures Sohail Shafiq, Rizwan Siddiqui, Akhtar Saeedi, Tajdar Adil, Shair Ali Shair, and Owais Adeeb Ansari shared their views on the poet’s literary stature, intellectual depth, and poetic contributions.

In his presidential address, Dr Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui said that the evening was dedicated to Gohar Azmi, who represents truthfulness, integrity, and principled living in society. He added that Gohar Azmi’s greatest strength lies in his consistency in writing and the strong continuity of thought reflected in his work.

Chief guest Dr Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi stated that Gohar Azmi has authored 24 books over a period of 457 months, which reflects his extraordinary dedication and tireless efforts. He further said that Gohar Azmi is a devoted lover of the Holy Prophet Muhammad and that his poetry prominently reflects religious and moral values.

During the ceremony, Sohail Shafiq recited selected verses from Gohar Azmi’s poetry collection, while Akhtar Saeedi presented a poem that was highly appreciated by the audience. At the conclusion of the event, Gohar Azmi expressed his gratitude to the participants, shared insights into his life and literary journey, and captivated the audience by reciting selected verses from his poetry collection “Aaina-e-Tamsaal.