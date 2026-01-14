Pakistan makes inroads on Amazon Prime with “Qulfee”

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Jan 14 (APP):Pakistani Crime Thriller Qulfee, released last year at Eid-ul-Fitr, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, marking a major milestone for Independent Pakistani Cinema, it was announced by the film’s producer-cum-creative director.

According to press release, the film’s release on one of the world’s most prominent OTT platforms is being widely regarded as a significant achievement for independent Pakistani filmmaking and storytelling, paving the way for future endeavors by young Pakistani film producers.

With its release on Amazon Prime Video, Qulfee stands as a testament to the growing global reach of Pakistani cinema, showcasing bold storytelling, technical ambition, and narrative depth. The film’s journey reflects years of creative dedication and reinforces the increasing presence of Pakistani content on international streaming platforms.

Written and produced by Mashood Qadri, who also serves as the film’s Creative Director, Qulfee is a gripping crime caper infused with romance, dark humor, and suspense. The film presents a stylish yet intense narrative that blends technology, crime, and human emotion into a fast-paced cinematic experience.

Qulfee follows the story of Xulfee (Shehroz), a brilliant hacker driven by revenge and unresolved trauma. He cracks a lethal software known as “Qulfee” – a digital weapon powerful enough to drain banks within seconds. Yet Xulfee’s ambition is not personal wealth; he is on a relentless mission to expose and destroy GC (Shamyl), a feared mafia lord and state criminal who murdered his father 25 years ago.

As the stakes rise, powerful forces close in. GC desperately seeks the software to secure his criminal empire, while Khadim (Moammar Rana), a sharp and calculating police officer, watches from the sidelines, allowing enemies to collide before making his move. Komal (Saeeda), the woman Xulfee loves, finds herself trapped between loyalty and fear as his dangerous choices threaten everything they share. Adding further intrigue are Sana Fakhar as a determined police crime specialist and Javed Sheikh as Uncle Thurkee, whose humor offers a striking contrast to the high-stakes drama.

What unfolds is a dangerous game of deception, shifting alliances, and moral ambiguity, where nothing is as it seems and the true mastermind remains hidden until the final moments. As fate intervenes and plans unravel, Qulfee builds toward an unpredictable climax that keeps audiences guessing.