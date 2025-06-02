KP CM distributes cheques among artists, skilled individuals

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Jun 02 (APP): Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, distributed cheques worth Rs. 100,000 each among artists and skilled individuals from different cultural fields during a ceremony held at the CM House on Monday.

The event was attended by Advisor to the CM on Tourism and Culture Zahid Chanzeb, high ups of Culture and Tourism department, and a large number of artists belonging to different cultural fields.

It is worth mentioning that total of 574 artists are being awarded these honorarium cheques amounting to Rs. 57.4 million in total.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief minister emphasized the pivotal role of artists in society, calling them “the mirror and positive face” of the society “Through their art, they bring to light the hidden human values within us,” he said.

He added that artists identify and highlight the social evils through their art and pave way for their correction.

Paying tribute to artists, he acknowledged their sacrifices alongside those of police and security forces in the fight against terrorism. Adding that “Until and unless we provide artists with opportunities, they cannot progress. Our government is committed to creating and providing such opportunities.”

The CM in his speech said that the provincial government has approved the establishment of a Rs. 500 million endowment fund for artists. Furthermore, he announced to double the number of artists benefiting from government’s financial support and increase the individual grant from Rs. 100,000 to Rs. 150,000.

To promote cultural activities, the chief minister also announced a 50% reduction in the booking fee of Nishtar Hall.

He directed that the committee constituted for the welfare initiatives of artists must include representation from all artistic fields and ensure transparency and merit in its initiatives.

He said that cultural events have declined due to terrorism but affirmed the government’s resolve to revive them. “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has produced renowned names in literature, painting, acting, and music.

Our artists have not only gained national fame but have also earned international recognition,” the chief minister said, urging the culture department to organize more events across all artistic domains.