Hyderabad theatre festival 2025 concludes

HYDERABAD, Oct 08 (APP):Hyderabad Theatre Festival 2025” organis ed by Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, in collaboration with the Department of Culture, Government of Sindh, successfully concluded at the Sindh Museum, Hyderabad.

The festival, which commenced on September 26, continued till October 8, 2025, at the Mumtaz Mirza Auditorium, drawing large audiences and immense appreciation from theatre lovers across the region.

Throughout the festival, 12 Urdu and Sindhi plays were presented, highlighting a variety of comedic, social, and reformative themes. More than 130 talented artists participated, captivating the audience with their outstanding performances and creativity.

The closing ceremony was graced by President Arts council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah, as the chief guest. Among the distinguished attendees were Commissioner Hyderabad Fayaz Hussain abbasi , Chairman Lok Virsa Committee Dr Ayub Shaikh, Chairman Music Committe Amjad Hussain Shah ,Chief Organizer Rafiq Esani, Director Saleem Guddu, Kazbano, along with several notable directors, writers, and theatre enthusiasts.