Consulate General of Malaysia in Karachi Celebrates Hari Sukan Negara 2025

KARACHI, Oct 19 (APP):The Consulate General of Malaysia in Karachi organized the Hari Sukan Negara 2025, a Malaysian National Sports Day celebration at Amer Khusro Park, Old Clifton, on Sunday.

The event, held under the inspiring theme of “Unity Through Sports and Culture,” brought together 53 Malaysians, including students and families residing in Karachi, in a day filled with joy, camaraderie and national spirit.

The highlight of the celebration was the lively “Sarong Walk”, a uniquely Malaysian activity that showcased the nation’s vibrant cultural identity. Participants, dressed in colourful traditional sarongs, walked together in the spirit of friendship and togetherness, reflecting Malaysia’s unity in diversity. The activity, now an annual tradition of the Consulate, symbolizes Malaysia’s shared heritage and its strong sense of community, echoing the nationwide celebration of Hari Sukan Negara back home.

In his remarks, the Consul General of Malaysia emphasized that the celebration not only served as a reminder of Malaysia’s national pride but also strengthened the bonds among Malaysians living in Karachi. He noted that such community-driven initiatives embody Malaysia’s commitment to fostering unity, promoting sportsmanship and celebrating cultural harmony abroad.