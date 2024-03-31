Besant Hall Cultural Centre honoring Pir Hassam din Rashdi to take place on April 1

HYDERABAD, Mar 31 (APP):Besant Hall Cultural centre (BHCC) will organize a programme to mark the 43rd death anniversary of noted historian Pir Hassam din Rashdi on 01 April (Monday) at 4. pm.

The Director BHCC Sobia Ali Shaikh informed that the event will be presided over by Ghulam Muhammad Lakho while key speakers Paras Rashdi, Imam Rashdi, Taj Joyo and Gohar Noshahi will shed light on the life, career and literary contribution of Pir Hassam din Rashdi.

Pir Hassam Din Rashdi was born on 20 September 1911 in District Larkana. He served as an editor/ Co editor in a number of newspapers and Magazines including Al-Munar(Magazines), Peigham (Magazine), Sindh Zamindar ( Newspaper) and Mehran (Magazine).

He wrote more than 50 books on history and literature in Persian, Sindhi and Urdu languages and also contributed to research papers. He died on 1 April 1982 and buried at Makli graveyard.