Art Exhibition “Peace & Pieces” Volume 4 Inaugurated by Mayor Karachi at World Culture Festival 2025

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Nov 20 (APP):The international art exhibition “Peace & Pieces” (Volume 4), featuring diverse artistic works, was inaugurated by Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab at the ongoing 39-day World Culture Festival 2025.

Speaking at the Exhibition, Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that due to the World Culture Festival, Karachi has become a hub of cultural activity. He added that Karachi is a city of love and hospitality, with a population of nearly 30 million. He thanked Arts Council President Mohammad Ahmad Shah for his efforts in bringing artists from across the world together.

He stated, “Today, we are showing the world how art and culture can bring people together. It is wonderful to see local and international artists creating fusion work side by side. He further announced that wall advertisements across the city would be replaced with mural art, and that Pakistani artists are collaborating with French muralists to beautify Karachi’s walls. “Art, music, dance, everything is happening here,” he added.

The exhibition, held at the Ahmed Pervez Art Gallery , showcased the works of international artists, including Kelechi Nwaneri (Nigeria) , Adjaratou Ouedraogo (Burkina Faso) , Sofia Maria Xenaki and Aglaia Perraki from Greece.

Renowned Pakistani artists such as Amin Gulgee , Akram Spaul , Basil Habib , Hamza Qazi , S.M. Fawad , Rahat Ali , Muhammad Muzammil , Muhammad Asad Gulzar , Haider Ali Naqvi , Asif Ahmed , Abida Dahri , Mona Naqsh , Zahid Mayo ,Ghulam Hussain , and A.S. Rind also displayed their works, which drew significant attention from visitors.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Arts Council President Mohammad Ahmad Shah, as well as Marc Piton, Counsellor for Cooperation and Cultural Affairs at the French Embassy, along with a large number of prominent figures from the world of visual arts.

While, the 21st day of the 39-day “World Culture Festival 2025” featured a music workshop, film screening, and the performance of the Japanese theatre play “Salaryman Macbeth.”