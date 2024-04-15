Amjad Bobby remembered on 19th death anniversary for timeless contributions to music

MULTAN, Apr 15 (APP):In the heart of Pakistan’s lively music scene, Amjad Bobby remains the king of music, even 19 years after his passing.

As the music world commemorates his 19th death anniversary on Apri 15, it’s not just a day to mourn the loss of a maestro rather it is a day to celebrate the timeless melodies and soul-stirring compositions that Bobby gifted to the world. Born in Amritsar India, on March 20, 1944, Amjad Bobby’s journey into the realm of music was destined to be extraordinary.

His early years were steeped in the rich cultural tapestry of Pakistan, where music wasn’t just a form of entertainment but a way of life. Bobby’s innate talent for music became apparent at a young age, and he embarked on a journey to hone his craft.

As Bobby’s reputation as a talented musician grew, so did his opportunities. He made his mark in the Pakistani film industry, where he composed music for numerous films, enchanting audiences with his melodious tunes and poignant lyrics.

His compositions had a unique ability to evoke a myriad of emotions, from joy to melancholy, resonating with listeners on a profound level.

One of Bobby’s most iconic compositions was the timeless classic “Tum Mere Ho,” a song that continues to tug at the heartstrings of millions even decades after its release. With its haunting melody and heartfelt lyrics, “Tum Mere Ho” captured the essence of love in all its beauty and complexity, cementing Bobby’s status as a musical genius.But Bobby’s brilliance extended far beyond just one song.

His repertoire was vast and diverse, encompassing a wide range of musical styles and genres. From soulful ballads to foot-tapping dance numbers, Bobby’s music transcended boundaries, appealing to audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

Despite his immense success, Bobby remained humble and grounded, always attributing his achievements to a higher power. His devotion to his craft was unwavering, and he continued to create music that touched the hearts and souls of his listeners until his demise on April 15, 2005.

As the music world pays tribute to Amjad Bobby on his 19th death anniversary, his legacy lives on through his timeless compositions. His music continues to inspire, uplift, and unite people across borders and generations, reminding us of the power of melody to transcend barriers and bring people together in harmony.

Though Bobby may no longer be with us in body, his spirit lives on through the enduring beauty of his music, ensuring that he will always be remembered as one of the greatest music directors of his time.

Some of his super hit songs are Kabhi Alwida Na Kehna(Kabhi Akwida Na Kehna) , Ap apni misal hota ha, Payar tu lazawal hota ha (Lazawal) , Ik Bar milo Hum sey, su bar Miley gaey,(Bobby) Jehan aj hum miley hn wo maqam yaad rukhna(Bobby) Tera bina Ub zinda rehna, mushkil ha bara mushkil ha(Mushkil) Dil hogaya ha tera dewana(Mishkil), Aa payar dil main jaga, Daikha jo chehra tera, mausum bhi payar laga.(Jeeva), deewanay teray payar kay (Dewanay Teray Payar, Key) , Yeh Dil Aap ka howa(Yeh Dil Apko Howa) and the list goes on.

Bobby had worked with singers from both Pakistan and India.

He composed music for Ahmed Rushdi, Salma Agha, Akhlaq Ahmed, Ghulam Abbas, A Nayyar, Waris Baig, Shazia Manzoor, Humera Channa, Arshad Mehmood, Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, Sonu Nigham, Kavita, Saira Naseem and many others.

He received Nigar and Bolan awards for his meritorious services to music industry.