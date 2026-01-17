ACP remembers “Manto” on his death anniversary with a sepecial session “Manto Aur Aaj ki Dunya”

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Jan 17 (APP):Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a session titled “Manto aur Aaj ki Dunya” on the death anniversary of the renowned Writer Saadat Hasan Manto at Haseena Moin Hall on Saturday.

The session featured an in-depth talk by human rights activist and poet of Urdu, Punjabi, and English Harris Khalique, while the Session were moderated by well-known anchor and journalist Absa Komal.

President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmed Shah, senior journalist Ghazi Salahuddin, Noor-ul-Huda Shah, Ayub Sheikh, Dr. Qaiser Sajjad, Sadiqa Salahuddin, along with a large number of literary and social figures, attended the session.

The discussion began with references to Manto’s letters written between 1951 and 1954.On the occasion, Harris Khalique said that there was no fixed or final continuity in Manto’s work, which distinguished him from other prominent writers.

During Manto’s time, there was a clear division between right-wing and left-wing writers. Those who were considered progressive writers often criticized Manto.

He said that the relationship between the working class, writers, and journalists has weakened, and there is a strong need to reconnect them at a global level. Harris Khalique noted that great writers emerge in every era, though the language changes.