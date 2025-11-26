ACP Karachi and Film South Asia Sign MoU During World Culture Festival 2025

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Nov 26 (APP):On the 27th day of the 39-day “World Culture Festival 2025” organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and the “Travelling Film Festival “on Wednesday.

The MoU was signed by Arts Council President Mohammad Ahmed Shah and Film South Asia Chairman Kanak Mani Dixit.

Speaking on the occasion, President of the Arts Council, Muhammad Ahmed Shah, said that through print, electronic, and digital media, the World Culture festival is reaching audiences across the world. “You are meeting artists from many countries; even the Nepali ambassador has visited. Nepal and Pakistan share a close friendship. Nepali films, singers, and artists have participated in this festival,” he said.

He added that “We received 3,350 film submissions for the World Culture Festival, from which we selected 100 award-winning international films. Now that we have signed the official MoU, the Travelling Film Festival which is held around the world, will also take place in Pakistan. Nepali artists come here, and our artists will also visit Nepal.”

Film South Asia Chairman Kanak Mani Dixit, while expressing his views, said: “Film South Asia organizes film festivals worldwide by bringing together films from across the globe. Documentary films play an essential role. I am very pleased to sign a MoU with the Arts Council.

This partnership aims to create new opportunities for young filmmakers and film enthusiasts in Pakistan, particularly students of the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, Dixit said. Through this collaboration, students will gain access to international-standard film training, workshops, and programs. Various fellowships offered by Film South Asia will also be available to Arts Council students, enabling them to benefit from global film development initiatives, he added.