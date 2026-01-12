ACP Celebrates Ahmed Faraz’s Legacy with Poetic tribute “ Aur Faraz Chahiyein Kitni Mohabbatein Tujhe”

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Jan 12 (APP):Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a session titled “Aur Faraz Chahiyein Kitni Mohabbatein Tujhe” at Haseena Moin Hall on the occasion of the birth anniversary of renowned poet Ahmed Faraz.

Renowned poetess Zehra Nigah and President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmed Shah spoke in detail about poet Ahmed Faraz.

Due to Zehra Nigah’s engaging style of conversation, the hall echoed with laughter. Poets and attendees present at the session recited Ahmed Faraz’s poetry, adding charm to the gathering. Joint Secretary Arts Council and renowned writer Noor-ul-Huda Shah, Professor Sahar Ansari, Ambareen Haseeb Amber, Shahid Rasam, Huma Mir, Aroosa Ali, Amjad Hussain Shah, Iqbal Latif, Shakeel Khan, Saadia Harim, along with a large number of personalities associated with art and literature, attended the event. A cake was also cut to mark Ahmed Faraz’s birth anniversary.

The session began with the screening of a short reel based on Ahmed Faraz’s literary life. On this occasion, President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmed Shah, in his introductory remarks, said that Faraz’s father was a respected Persian poet.

Ahmed Faraz was born on January 12, 1931, in Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. His real name was Syed Ahmed Shah. When Ahmed Faraz began writing poetry, his name was Ahmed Shah Kohati, which later, on the advice of Faiz Ahmed Faiz, became Ahmed Faraz.

He said that Hundreds of Faraz’s ghazals became famous, which were sung by Mehdi Hassan and Noor Jehan. He started writing poetry at the age of fifteen or sixteen and was also associated with the Progressive Writers’ Movement. Every week or within ten days, such sessions will continue to remember great personalities associated with art and literature Shah added.

Speaking during the special session, renowned poetess Zehra Nigah said that maintaining immense fame and dignity is a great achievement.

The excellence of poetry and ghazal lies in the fact that it touches the heart, and the beauty of the ghazal is clearly visible in Faraz’s work. Faraz was also a very good conversationalist. She said that the more one reads Faraz, the more one gains for oneself.

Good poetry cannot exist without creating an impact. She added that Ahmed Faraz played a significant role in enhancing the brilliance of Urdu poetry.

She said that various kinds of revolutions occur in the world, but the revolution of the mind comes first. She further said that the great treasures of Urdu poetry have emerged through the path of love.