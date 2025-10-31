2nd edition of World Culture Festival 2025, kicked off with full swing

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Oct 31 (APP):Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a 39-day World Culture Festival 2025, which was inaugurated with great grandeur by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday. The ceremony commenced with the national anthem, during which the audience stood in respect, followed by the screening of the show reel of World Culture Festival 2024.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by the Consuls General of Australia, Ivory Coast, Türkiye, France, UAE, Japan, Sri Lanka, Russia, and Iraq, along with the Deputy Commissioner of Bangladesh, Chairman HEC, Director Alliance Française de Karachi, and Provincial Ministers Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Saeed Ghani, and Syed Nasir Hussain Shah.

Renowned Pakistani sculptor Amin Gulgee presented a live performance, transforming the Arts Council premises into a vivid canvas of performing arts. The traditional Balochi dance “Leva” drew enthusiastic applause, while music lovers swayed to rhythmic tunes. The festival, which began on October 30, will continue until December 7, offering a 39-day celebration of world cultures.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, speaking at the inauguration of the second World Culture Festival at the Arts Council of Pakistan, highlighted Karachi’s vital role as the vibrant heart of Pakistan.

“Karachi – unpredictable, vibrant, and alive – has always embodied the soul of Pakistan. Today, it welcomes the world,” he said.

The festival opened with great fanfare at the Arts Council, solidifying its reputation as a leading hub for cultural diversity and artistic expression. Dignitaries at the opening included Arts Council President Ahmed Shah, Provincial Minister for Culture Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, other prominent officials, and international guests.

In his address, the Chief Minister praised Ahmed Shah for transforming a visionary idea into a global event, noting the festival’s remarkable growth since last year. “What began last year as a bold experiment with artists from 44 countries has now grown into a festival representing 142 nations and over 1,000 artists,” he remarked, highlighting this as proof of Pakistan’s commitment to cultural bridges.

Murad Shah underscored the power of art to unite, heal, and resist during times of conflict and polarization, calling the festival a shared language of humanity. The event also celebrated Sindh’s rich heritage, honoring poets like Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai and showcasing traditional Sufi music. Shah reaffirmed the government’s ongoing commitment to supporting the arts as a meaningful form of soft power for Pakistan.

Murad Shah thanked Culture Minister Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah for his leadership and for empowering young artists. The festival features a diverse programme, including film screenings, theatre, music, and visual art exhibition

In his welcome address, President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmed Shah expressed his gratitude to the Sindh government for its continued support, saying the Sindh government has always stood shoulder to shoulder with us.

Commissioner Karachi has kept all departments on alert, while the services of the Chief Secretary, CCPO Karachi, Maqsood Memon, and university vice-chancellors deserve appreciation.”

He further said that the first theme of this festival is ‘Peace.’ The greatest tragedy of the 21st century was Gaza. We need a better and more humane world. Artists around the world have strongly condemned this genocide. The second theme is ‘Environment,’ as environmental degradation has deeply affected our country. Through this festival, we are also screening films addressing environmental issues. Representatives from across the world are here to celebrate the beautiful blend of cultures.”

The evening concluded with vibrant performances by Madan Gopal (Nepal), Ammar Ashkar (Syria), Lucy Tasker (Belgium), Shah Jaa Faqeer, Arman Rahim (Pakistan), and Shireen Jawad (Bangladesh). French musician Zakaria Haffar enchanted the audience with a mesmerizing santoor performance, while Akbar Khamiso Khan’s flute melodies added soulful harmony.

International groups, including Ballet Beyond Borders, Chrome Louie, Kasper the Saint, Ruby Jenn (USA), Corinne De Boek (Italy), Alina Ciceo & Radu Domsa (Romania), and street dancers from Congo, delivered captivating dance performances that won the audience’s hearts.

As part of the festival’s environmental theme, the South Korean short film “Plastic” was screened, raising awareness about global environmental challenges and sustainability.