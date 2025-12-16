18th Aalmi Urdu Conference 2025 “Jashan-e-Pakistan to begin from December 25

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Dec 16 (APP): President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmed Shah has announced in a press conference that the four-day Aalmi Urdu Conference 2025 – Jashan-e-Pakistan will commence on December 25 (Thursday) and will continue until December 28 at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi.

He said that literary legends such as Fatima Surayya Bajia, Mushtaq Ahmed Yousufi, and Intizar Hussain always extended their guidance and support.

He recalled that the International Urdu Conference was launched 18 years ago during a period of severe ethnic violence, and that dialogue through literature helped carry the message of peace forward.

He further stated that alongside Urdu, Pakistan’s regional languages are also included in the conference. Writers and poets from Pakistan and around the world will participate. This year, the conference will celebrate Pakistani literature from 1947 to the present, with sessions on major poets, novelists, and short story writers, including special sessions in remembrance of departed literary figures, with the participation of women writers as well.

Topics such as “The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Literature” climate change will be discussed. Two international mushairas will be held, while Ayaz Fareed and Abu Muhammad Qawwal will also perform.

Renowned poetess Zehra Nigah, eminent educationist and intellectual Prof. Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui, Vice President Munawar Saeed, Secretary Arts Council Ejaz Farooqi, and Joint Secretary Noor-ul-Huda Shah also present at the press conference.

Zehra Nigah, in her address, said that literature and language are the strongest pillars for elevating ethics in society. She stated that all languages spoken in Pakistan are national assets, and Urdu serves as a link language. She said that every form of literature in Pakistan, Sindhi, Punjabi, Siraiki, Balochi, or Pashto, deserves equal respect. She added that the Urdu Conference serves as a bridge between languages and will continue to keep Karachi’s name shining in the promotion of knowledge and literature.

Prof. Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui described the conference as a memorable and historic initiative, stating that it has gained global recognition in countries such as the United States of America, the United Kingdom, and Australia. He appreciated the Arts Council’s focus on engaging youth, noting that such literary activities play a crucial role in their intellectual and moral development.