Urs celebrations of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh continues

LAHORE, Oct 07 (APP):The three-day urs celebrations of Hazrat Ali bin Usman Hajveri, popularly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh continued for the second day in the provincial

capital on Wednesday.

The Punjab government has made special security arrangements as security officials have been deputed on rooftops to ensure the peaceful and smooth Urs celebrations.

Containers have been placed at Bhaati Chowk, Kutcheri Chowk, Karbala Gamay ShahChowk, whereas passages around the mazaar had been closed through barbed wires.

However, hundreds of thousands of devotees from all over the country reached here to pay homage to the great Sufi saint.

Milk sabeels by milkmen have been set up where milk is being distributed among devotees

and visitors.