Syedaal congratulates Baloch community on culture day

ISLAMABAD, Mar 02 (APP):Deputy Chairman of the Senate, Syedaal Khan Nasar Monday extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Baloch community on the occasion of Baloch Culture Day, describing it as a celebration of Pakistan’s rich and diverse cultural heritage.

In his special message, he said that Baloch culture represents a proud and vibrant chapter of the nation’s identity, deeply rooted in centuries-old traditions, values, language, music, and distinctive attire.

He emphasised that observing Baloch Culture Day reflects a collective commitment to preserving this invaluable cultural legacy and passing it on to future generations.

The Deputy Chairman Senate noted that the Baloch people have always played a significant role in strengthening Pakistan’s unity, stability, and progress.

He remarked that the day serves as a powerful reminder of the resilience, strength, and unity of the Baloch community, whose traditions of bravery, hospitality, and honour are widely respected.

He further highlighted that Pakistan’s true beauty lies in its cultural diversity, and each cultural expression adds to the strength and harmony of the nation. Promoting tolerance, mutual respect, and understanding among communities, he said, is essential for building a peaceful and prosperous society.

Syedaal Khan Nasar conveyed his best wishes to all those celebrating Baloch Culture Day and expressed hope that the occasion would further strengthen national unity, cultural harmony, and a spirit of brotherhood across the country.