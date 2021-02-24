By: Akhtar Munir Bhittani

ISLAMABAD, Feb 24 (APP):Preparations for a nine-day mega festival “Derajat 2021”, to be held form March 20 to 28 in Dera Ismail Khan (DIK), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is in full swing.

Member Provincial Assembly KPK Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur told APP on Wednesday that the festival would be organized by Divisional Administration DIK and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority.

He said objective of the festival is to bring people of the region closer, present amalgamation of its exotically rich cultural blend and promote it as a cultural tourism destination as well as to nurture picaresque beauty of the area.

“Derajat, the traditional festival, has an audience of more than 250,000 people over three days,” he said.

He said that Derajat has remained a distinct historical, cultural and administrative entity over the past centuries.

Faisal Amin Khan said that it stood high due to its unique culture, traditions, folklores, music and traditional sports. “Derawals -the people of Derajat-share a common history, heritage,cultural and social bonds”, he added.

He said lying at the crossroads of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Balochistan, Dera Ismail Khan has always remained an important part of Derajat.

“Derawal are simple, loving and hospitable people, connected through history and traditions that are rooted in the Indus Valley civilization” he said.

He said mostly dependent on agriculture and livestock, its sports traditions included tent pegging, horse dancing, camel racing, bull cart racing, dog racing, Wrestling, Doda, stone lifting, sack lifting etc.

“Every year, during the harvest season, festivals of these traditional sports and cultural activities are held across Derajat and surrounding areas”, Faisal Amin added. He said the finale of these festivals would be held in DI Khan.

“These sports activities are accompanied by literary gatherings, mushairas, musical evenings, Qirat and Naat competitions and a host of activities for families” he said.

He said this year, alongside the traditional games, the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has also planned to introduce motor sports in the area, including off road racing and classic car show, to provide yet another platform to adventure seekers.

The proposed venue for the event offers diverse geography, dry alluvial plains commonly referred to as Damaan, sandy dunes in the foothills of Shaikh Badin surrounded by Khaisore range and River Indus flowing along the desert.

The traditional and cultural activities would be held from 20th to 23rd March and the motor sports show from 26th to 28th March.

“This year a much higher number of spectators are expected due to participation of most renowned personalities of traditional games and motor sports”, he informed.

He said for the Corporate Sector, Derajat 2021 provided a platform to explore social capital and target the untapped market of the region, along with their brand positioning and image building.