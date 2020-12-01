ISLAMABAD, Dec 01 (APP):The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has planned to start programme titled “Talent Hunt” to discover best singers and musicians from December 7 to 30.

Under the said programme Online music and singing edition would be taken throughout December to discover best singer through competition.

The girls and boys aged between 15 to 20 will be eligible to participate in competition,an official said on Tuesday.

He said that registration would start from December 7 adding that contestants can present national songs and Pakistani film songs.

A competition for playing instruments will be held for both boys and girls to present their skills in playing flute, tabla, guitar, violin, keyboard and harmonium,he added.

“The programme provides a platform to the young enthusiast to discover and polish their talent in different art forms”,he stated.