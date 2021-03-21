PNCA to organize special musical event to celebrate “Pakistan Day”

ISLAMABAD, Mar 21 (APP):Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would organize a special musical event to celebrate “Pakistan Day” on March 23 at the PNCA Auditorium.

According to PNCA, the Arts Council would also arrange a reception for the winners of National Civil Awards on March 24.

The artists representing all four provinces including Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir would present national songs in the musical show.

The National Puppet Theatre of PNCA would also perform a puppet show conveying message of patriotism and love for the country.

The puppet charactors would also present folk takes, skits and national songs to educate and induce patriotism and llove for the country.

Director General PNCA Dr Fouzia Saeed told APP that the event was aimed to mark Pakistan Day that reminds us the sacrifices of millions of Muslims in achieving a separate homeland. She said that COVID-19 SOPs would be strictly adopted during musical show.