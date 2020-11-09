ISLAMABAD, Nov 09 (APP):Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will hold “Sindhi Cultural Night” to celebrate the culture of Sindh on November 13.

In collaboration with Shah Abdul Latif Social & Cultural Association (ASCA) master artisans, folk artists, rural musicians, instrumentalists and folk dance groups would be participating to exhibit their cultural heritage.

Sindhi Musical night will feature eminent folk singers to enthrall the audience with their melodious performances, an official said on Monday.

He said that special Sindhi dances has been prepared captivate the audience with commendable performances.

Strict SOPs would be followed including social distancing, mask and hand sensitizers.