ISLAMABAD, Dec 21 (APP):Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Monday launched a musical series titled “Seen Studio” to conduct recording sessions of different musical genres. The series aimed to conduct recording sessions of all kinds of musical genres like pop, classical, folk, fusion with limited audience.

The musical sequel was meant to provide a recreational platform to audience trapped by the 2nd wave of pandemic which restricted the music lover’s mobility, an official said on Monday. He said that this would be an another opportunity to experience diverse musical forms of Pakistan.

The first two episodes of this series have been recorded at PNCA auditorium without audience which will be launched on 1st of January on the occasion of New Year at PNCA official face book page, he added.