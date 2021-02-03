ISLAMABAD, Feb 03 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in collaboration with Dr. Zarqa Suharwardy Wednesday launched a book titled “Tragedy in Kashmir”.

Written by (late) Abdul Haq Suharwarday the first and only Kashmiri origin Chief Secretary of Azad Kashmir after partition, the author has comprehensively covered the struggle for freedom by Kashmiri Muslims despite the atrocities put forward before the partition.

The book also covers the narrative of the foul play and sinful plot of Nehru family and the British raj that made the heavenly valleys of Kashmir into a living hell for their true citizens.

The story of how Muslim majority districts of Gurdaspur and Batala were given to India to establish a road connection to India.

The tragedy of Kashmiri leadership, Sheikh Abdullah was also narrated whose lack of foresight ended up in the debacle of the Indian Occupation of Kashmir.

Finally, the heroic struggle of the tribal people and Poonchi were also discussed where exarmy servicemen who were successful in liberating what we now know as Azad Jammu and Kashmir, including Gilgit and Baltistan. The book traces how the Kashmiris, a race of strong fighters in the days of Sultan Shahabuddin, changed over 200 years of Sikh oppression and subjugation.

Book also narrated the development of the Muslim Conference and later its division into the National conference led by Sheikh Abdullah and a Muslim conference which was a popular party but lacked a recognizable public leader. How Mr Nehru identified Mr Abdullah and developed a strong relationship with him, showering him with favors to induce him to support accession to India.

It details the background intrigues involving the Radcliffe commission, the British government in India with Indian leaders to pave the way of accession to India by subterfuge and clever manoeuvring.

Speaking on the occassion Federal Minister for Education and National History and Culture Division Shafqat Mehmood stated that this is a very important time in the history of Kashmir and this book on the bases of content and ideology is most relevant and resonates to the current situation.

He appreciated the efforts of Dr Zarqa and DG PNCA for making this event happen.

Senator Waleed Iqbal enlightened the sacrifices of Kashmiri people and suggested a way forward under the vision of Dr Allama Iqbal.

DG PNCA Dr Fouzia Saeed gave a brief insights on PNCA activities on Kashmir Solidarity Day and shared her thoughts on the extra ordinary efforts by Dr Zarqa in these critical times.