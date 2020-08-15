PNCA announces winners of short film contest

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Saturday announced the winners of an open contest of short films in celebration of 73rd Independence day of Pakistan where a young artist named Omar Nafees won first prize for his beautiful short film named “Phurr”.

Ahmad Abbas won 2nd position for his video titled “Wafa us ki”and Zaheer Zaufran got 3rd position for his video named “Yeh mera Pakistan”.

The contestants from all across the country sent short videos reflecting the various aspects of the diverse Pakistani culture.

This contest was aimed to motivate the young generation towards celebration of Independence Day during these critical times and creating innovative stuff in that regard.

PNCA also announced cash prizes for the top three shortlisted clips and uploaded the online award ceremony on PNCA, official Facebook page.

In the award ceremony the renowned Pakistani celebrity Farooq Qaiser and Director General PNCA Dr Fouzia Saeed were the guest of honour along with famous film maker and critic Aijaz Gul and Programme Coordinator PNCA Umer Zaka.

Aijaz Gul in his remarks gave an outlook on the selection process and provided some valuable tips to the young award holders regarding editing and content selection.

Farooq Qaiser appreciated the craft of young film makers and showed his compliments.

He briefly described the importance of films as an effective medium of communication and how to improve the power of expression keeping in view the fundamentals.

Upon conclusion the Director General PNCA Dr Fouzia Saeed cordially appreciated the participation of all the respected participants for making this event successful. She enlightened the importance of creativity on both individual and collective level, and congratulated the award holders for showing some exceptional work.

She also gave a brief insight about PNCA recent one year film course and motivated the emerging filmmakers to adopt it in order to improve their craft.

She also congratulated Farooq Qaiser for achieving the most prestigious civil award “Sitara-i- Imtiaz” and showed her regards on behalf of PNCA.

Online speech contest and painting competition among children is part of the Independence Day Programmes of PNCA that will be held on August 17.