ISLAMABAD, Mar 09 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has announced a competition of old Pakistani films songs.

PNCA is celebrating the success of Pakistani Films and its music under the banner of PNFA (Pakistan National Film Awards), said in a press release.

The deadline to submit entries till March 12 and the winners will also be invited to perform at PNCA Islamabad.

They will be awarded with cash prizes as well as certificates.

The film music have flourished between the early 1950s and the mid of 1970s.