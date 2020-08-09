PAL to hold programmes tilted “Pakistan Movement and Independence” on Aug 14

ISLAMABAD, Aug 09 (APP): In connection with “Independence Day Celebrations” Pakistan Academy of Letters will hold grand programmes titled “Pakistan Movement and Kashmiri Literature” and “Independence and Our Myth” on August 14.

The programmes were aimed to highlight the struggles for separate homeland of our leaders especially dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam.

According to an official different intellectual and writers will participate in programmes including Dr Anwar Ahmed, Intellectual Hammid Shahid and Mubeen Mirza.

He said that different articles will be presented including “Allama Iqbal and Pakistan Movement” , Two Nation Theory”, Role of Kashmiris writers in Pakistan Movement and effects of Iqbal’s poetry on Kashmiri writers.