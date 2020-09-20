Music, Art Classes at PNCA in full swing

ISLAMABAD, Sep 20 (APP):Music and Art classes are in full swing here at Pakistan National Counsil of Arts (PNCA) aimed to attract the aspirants of music and arts.

The classes of sitar, singing, calligraphy, flute ,violin, singing musical instruments, and calligraphy that commenced at PNCA under the supervision of different maestros were attracting young aspirants in performing arts.

Renowned professionals and master artisans in different specialized music and craft fields are imparting training to registered participants at PNCA.

According to an official, the classes are now in full swing as new students are coming to register themselves everyday.

He said that for Singing Classes Ahmed Niazi, for sitar training Amir Hussain Khan while Jhangir Saghar for Violin, Salman Adil for Flute and Shabir Ahmed for Calligraphy have been hired.

He said the aspirants were taking keen interest in different form of singing including classical ,Sufi and Jazz.

He said that these classes were taught by different master musicians and calligrapher to groom their learning skills in music and art.

He said that any citizen can participate in these classes but strict SOPs would be followed with social distencing.