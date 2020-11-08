Lok Virsa to hold Balochistan Musical Night on Monday

ISLAMABAD, Nov 08 (APP): National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) would hold “Balochistan Musical Night” tomorrow (Monday) to celebrate the rich Balochi culture at annual Lok Mela.

The night will feature renowed artists and musicians to enthrall the audience with their outstanding performances.

Balochistan pavilion has been setup by the Balochistan Directorate  at the festival to show Balochistan’s rich culture and traditions.

Beautiful culture of Balochistan will be highlighted through embroidery, dresses, music and food, which is typically a rare find in Islamabad,an official said on Sunday.

He said that the Balochistan contingent will feature crafts people, folk artists, folk musicians and dance groups.

ALSO READ  ISLAMABAD: November 07  A minor boy enjoys horse riding during Folk Festival of Pakistan LOK MELA at Lok Virsa Shakarparian. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood

Balochi musicians will mesmerize the audience with their melodious voices.

Special Balochi Dance has been prepared to captivate the audience with performances.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR