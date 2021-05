ISLAMABAD, May 14 (APP):A legendary puppetry artist Farooq Qaiser passed away on Friday he was hospitalized for last many days.

He was born October 31, 1945 in Lahore. He was a Pakistani artist, newspaper columnist, TV show director, puppeteer, script writer and voice over actor. He also wrote some comic books.

He was well known for his fictional puppet Uncle Sargam introduced in 1976 in children’s television show Kaliyan.