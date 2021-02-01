KMC to uplift mausoleum of legendary singer Mehdi Hassan

KARACHI, Feb 01 (APP):Karachi Administrator Laeeq Ahmed Monday said the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) would fulfill its responsibilities to uplift mausoleum of renowned singer Mehdi Hassan.

In a statement issued here, the administrator said that Mehdi Hassan was a great singer who served Pakistan with his art.

Taking notice of news regarding dilapidated condition of Mehdi Hassan’s mausoleum at Muhammad Shah graveyard, Ahmed said that the renovation works would be carried out while plantation would also be done around the grave.

The administrator directed Technical Service Director General, Parks and Horticulture Director General and Senior Director of Municipal Services to conduct survey and start the works forthwith.

Laeeq Ahmed directed that works should be done in a manner that heirs and fans of Mehdi Hassan did not face any difficulty in visiting the mausoleum.