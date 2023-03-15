Khan-e-Farhang holds event to highlight contribution of poet Hakeem Nizami

PESHAWAR, Mar 15 (APP): Khan-e-Farhang Iran, here, on Wednesday arranged a conference to highlight the contributions of famous Iranian poet and storyteller Hakeem Nizami in the promotion of Persian literature.

The conference titled ‘Place of Hakeem Nizami’ in Persian literature was attended by poets, journalists and people from various social backgrounds of society.

Speaking as the chief guest, Dr. Taj-uddin- Tajwar congratulated the Khan-e-Farhang for holding the event and appreciated the efforts of Khan-e-Farhang to promote literary and cultural-related activities in KP.

He said that Iran was the land where renowned poets and philosophers including Saadi, Shirazi, Umar Khayam, Fordousi and Atta Nisapuri were born as Khan-e-Farhang had held various events in past to aware people about their contributions and promote their respective philosophies.

He said that Hakeem Nizami is well-known in the world for influencing generations through his poetry. He also highlighted various aspects of Hakeem Nizami poetry and its imprints on human nature and behaviour.

Director General Khana-e-Farhang, Mehran Eskandaryan expressed gratitude to guests for attending the event and shed light on the poetry of Hakeem Nizami.

He said that the poetry of Hakeem Nizami reflected how much learned the latter was in the diversified fields including literature, philosophy, mathematics and astronomy.

On the occasion, the speakers also presented research work and a thesis written on the life and poetry of Hakeem Nizami.