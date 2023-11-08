Famous film actor Darpan remembered

ISLAMABAD, Nov 08 (APP):Renowned film actor Syed Ishrat Abbas popularly known as Darpan was remembered on the occasion of his death anniversary here on Thursday.

Born in 1928 in the United Provinces of India he was considered as one of the original romantic heroes of the “Golden Age” of Pakistan’s film industry.

His elder brother, Santosh Kumar, was also a film actor whereas his younger brother, S. Suleman, was a film director.

Darpan was introduced in the film “Amanat” in 1950 and went on to feature in the Pakistani Punjabi film “Billo” in 1951.

After a few years, he acted in “Baap Ka Gunah” (1957). He had a breakthrough with his self-produced film “Sathi”.

“Raat Ke Rahi” (1960), “Saheli”, “Gulfam”, “Qaidi”, “Anchal”, “Baji”, “Shikwa”, “Ik Tera Sahara” and “Naela” (1965) were some big films in which he played vital roles. Critics applauded his lead role performance back in Pakistan’s film “Saheli” (1960) in which he starred alongside Nayyar Sultana and Shamim Ara.

He won a Best Actor Nigar Award for his performance in “Saheli” (1960), as well as a Presidential award.

His last big film as hero was “Payal Ki Jhankar” in 1966. He was the hero in two of Waheed Murad’s produced films “Insaan Badalta Hai” and “Jab Se Dekha Hai Tumhen”. He played the villain in “Ik Gunah Aur Sahi”, and was a supporting actor in “Khuda Te Maan”, “Jub Jub Phool Khile” (1975), and a few other films.

Darpan acted in a total of 67 films – 57 films in Urdu language, 8 in Punjabi language and 2 films in Pashto language.

Darpan died in Lahore on November 8, 1980, at age 52.