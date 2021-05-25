ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): Department of Archeology and Museum (DOAM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was all set to preserve the heritage of Kalash valley.

According to DOAM KPK, 20 Kanal land was purchased to preserve the unique architecture and protect the ancient culture of the valley.

An official Muhammad Raza DOAM said Kalash Valley has number of archeological and historical significances, adding that measures have been taken to preserve the old look of the valley and to protect the ancient culture of Kalash Valley.

The cultural personalities of Kalash valley highly praised the initiative of the provincial government to purchase land for the preservation of heritage of Kalash valley.

The Kalash valley is rich not just with natural beauty but also with unique traditions that date centuries back.

Kalash valley is a source of attraction for the people in the country as well as foreign tourists. There are three main valleys. The largest and most populous valley is Bumburate (Mumuret).

Rumboor is a side valleys north of Bumburet and the third valley, Biriu (Birir), is a side valley of the Kunar Valley south of Bumburet.

An official said that the provincial government was also making utmost efforts to develop Kalash Valley into an eco-friendly tourism destination. For this purpose, it will provide technical training, as well as funds, to the locals people of Chitral.