Renowned poet, lyricist Qateel Shifai remembered today

ISLAMABAD, Jul 11 (APP):The 19th death anniversary of renowned Urdu poet and lyricist Qateel Shifai is being observed on Saturday.

Qateel Shifai was born on December 24, 1919 in Haripur, Hazara.

He adopted Qateel Shifai as his pen name in 1938.

He received the Pride of Performance Award in 1994 for his contribution to literature Adamjee Award, Naqoosh Award and Abasin Arts Council Award.

News channels aired programs in morning transmission to pay tribute to the late legendary poet.