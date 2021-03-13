Classical music evening of 'Kasur Gharana' held

ISLAMABAD, Mar 13 (APP): Classical music evening of Kasur gharana by Ustad Raza Ali Khan held on Saturday at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) open-air theatre.

The evening was organized in connection with a series of program titled “RAGISTAN” initiated by Pakistan National council of the Arts for the preservation and promotion of classical music, said a news release.

Director General Dr Fauzia Saeed speaking on the occasion said Ustaad Raza Ali Khan is the grandson of the great Bara Ghulam Ali Khan.

She said they were our pride and identity, adding that they salute Bara Khan for his dedication and contribution as he has devoted his life to this genre of classical music, a heritage of his ancestors and pride of the region.

All the music gharana have contributed a lot in keeping classical music alive especially the Muslims, she said.

Ms Saeed said PNCA is working for the preservation and promotion of this great heritage. These programs not only provided opportunity to classical music lover and student to listhen them but also meet with these Ustads of classical music and learn.

PNCA has also started instrumental music presentations at public places and markets in the federal capital to bridge music lovers and artists and to create sense of ownership of our heritage.