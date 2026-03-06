Baloch Culture Day: CM praises provincial traditions and values

LAHORE, Mar 02 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Monday lauded the rich and vibrant culture of Balochistan, saying that every cultural day reflects a beautiful tradition and a renewed commitment to one’s values.

In her message on Baloch Culture Day, the CM emphasised that the culture of each province of Pakistan deserves respect and forms an integral part of the nation’s collective identity.

The CM described Baloch culture as deeply captivating, noting that “though the flowers may be different, the bouquet is one.” She highlighted the dignified white turban, intricately embroidered Balochi attire, and traditional dances as symbols of a heritage that resonates with all.

CM Maryam Nawaz said that Baloch culture embodies love, courage, and hospitality, representing a graceful blend of bravery and warmth. She added that promoting cultural traditions is essential to acquaint the younger generation with their heritage and roots.

The CM, referring to her recent visit to Quetta, said that the remarkable hospitality and enchanting cultural expressions she witnessed there truly won her heart.