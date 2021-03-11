4th Sindh Literature Festival will be held on Mar 12

KARACHI, Mar 11 (APP):A 3-day 4th Sindh Literature Festival (SLF) which is being jointly organized by the Sindh Literary Foundation, Endowment Fund Trust, Sindh Culture department and Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi, will be held on March 12.

The event with book launches, sessions on cultural & political developments, history and education, folk music, performances, and theater would be organized during the event, President ACP Mohammad Ahmed Shah made the announcement while addressing a press conference here on Thursday.

He said that Sindh Culture Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah is expected to perform the inauguration of the festival on March 12 at 4pm at the ACP here.

“Five years ago, three youngsters set out to organize the SLF, a festival that reflects Sindh’s literature, way of life, and culture,” said Ahmed Shah who was accompanied by the writer & columnist Noor-ul-Huda Shah, organizer Naseer Gopang, Zohaib Kaka, and Najia Mir.