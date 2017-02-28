Cultural show mesmerizes ECO summit delegates

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP): The Pakistan National Council
of Arts (PNCA) Tuesday evening arranged a traditional folk and
cultural show in honour of the visiting delegates of 13th
Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit.
The cultural show was attended by ECO delegates, Advisor
to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz and Foreign
Secretary Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry.
Director General PNCA Jamal Shah welcomed the delegates
of 13th ECO Summit and said that the arts helped civilization
thrive and referred to commonalities of culture, faith, rhythm
and poetry etc of the regional countries. “Our aspiration,
dreams and struggle are common,” he said.
Later, the artists presented folk dances of Khyber
Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Balochistan, Sindh and Punjab
including Kalash and Cholistan, Khattak, Sindh Jhoomar, Makran
and Kathak dances and received big applause from the visiting
delegates.
Sufi, Kashmiri and other traditional music was played
with help of rubab, flute and sitar by the artists.
Melodious instrumental performance by artists Gulab Khel
Afridi, Amir Hussain, Salman Adil, Ali Raza enthralled the
participants.
The cultural show concluded with performance of PNCA
artists with theme song “Pakistan Banana Hai”.
