ISLAMABAB, Sept 19 (APP): A colourful cultural show was held here at
National Council of the Arts (PNCA) to entertain the participants of
Asia Peace Film Festival (APFF).
The artists of National Art Performing Group, PNCA performed in the
show and got big applause from the audience at PNCA auditorium.
The foreign delegates also attended the cultural show and lauded the
performances of the artists. The artists presented traditional and
classical dances of all four provinces including Gilgilt-Baltistan
and Azad Jammu Kashmir.
Chief Executive APFF Amjad Bhatti said the cultural show
was specially arranged by PNCA to entertain the participants of three-
day film festival.
The artists presented various dances including Khattak dance, Leva
dance, Sindhi Jhumer dance and others. The artists also presented
melodious instrumental performance on flute, Rubab and Sitar.
Ramesh Mishra an artist from India also performed in the cultural
show and got a big applause from the audience.
The three-day Asian Peace Film Festival was in full swing here at PNCA
and documentaries, short films from more than 30 countries of Asia
were being screened.
A large number of people from different walks of life specially
students and families were attending the event to watch the
documentaries and short films screening.
The concluding ceremony of the three-day film festival would be held
on Wednesday.
Cultural show enthralls audience at PNCA
ISLAMABAB, Sept 19 (APP): A colourful cultural show was held here at